I’m working through some caching issues on the category pages and in the “recent posts” sections, which is not fun. So if you see posts appearing on the home page but don’t yet appear on the other pages, that’s why. Truly, I hate this part of the job. Well, that’s not accurate – I like trying to improve the site experience. When it works. I just hate when bugs pop up and break things, and then I have to play armchair web developer to try to fix it. Apologies for any issues you see (or extra checks of the home page you have to make).

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO