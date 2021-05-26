Cancel
State Senator Butch Miller talks Lt. Governor run

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia State Senator Butch Miller joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Wednesday to talk about his decision to run for Lt. Governor in the upcoming election. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.

