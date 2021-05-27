Dr. Gupta on the origin of Covid-19: I think answer is knowable

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday again pushed back on criticism he “deliberately suppressed” the theory that Covid-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, claiming he’s always kept an “open mind” about how the virus first spread—but a review of his comments over the last year shows the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, like other scientists, has become more open to other theories even as he continues to assert, like the majority of scientists, that the virus likely came about naturally.