Public Health

Dr. Gupta on the origin of Covid-19: I think answer is knowable

thehendersonnews.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Chris Cuomo discuss if we are any closer to finding out where and how Covid-19 originated.

www.thehendersonnews.com
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Posted by
Forbes

Here’s What Dr. Fauci Has Said About Covid’s Origins And The Lab Leak Theory

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday again pushed back on criticism he “deliberately suppressed” the theory that Covid-19 originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, claiming he’s always kept an “open mind” about how the virus first spread—but a review of his comments over the last year shows the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, like other scientists, has become more open to other theories even as he continues to assert, like the majority of scientists, that the virus likely came about naturally.
Posted by
Fox News

Trump on COVID origins: 'I believe it was a terrible accident, but I believe it came from the lab'

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he believes the coronavirus pandemic is the result of a "terrible accident" during an exclusive interview on "Hannity." Addressing the latest developments in the Wuhan lab-leak theory, Trump told host Sean Hannity that while the pandemic was a "horrible" experience that claimed more than three million lives across the globe, he is fairly certain that it was accidental on China's part.
Fox News

The push for another WHO probe on COVID-19 origins

Posted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
The Guardian

The animal origins pathway of Covid-19 outbreak is logical, but there’s no ‘gotcha’ evidence

The global Covid-19 pandemic may yet become the worst in modern history. Already there are more than 175 million cases and 3.8 million deaths. As quickly as the pandemic was upon us, so too has been the response – the rapid implementation of new technologies to drive public health, novel approaches to vaccines, and the continuous courage and commitment of our healthcare workers.
Norristown Times Herald

An inside look at how the first Covid-era cruise prepared to set sail

The first cruise ship is set sail from a U.S. port since the CDC brought the industry to a halt more than 15 months ago with a no-sail order that was ultimately extended a number of times. CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta gets an exclusive early look at the procedures and safety features in place to make cruising in the Covid-19 era possible.
nordot.app

G7 leaders call for fresh probe into origin of Covid-19 pandemic

G7 leaders called for a new investigation into the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to their final communique, a move likely to draw the ire of China. "We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 Covid-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts' report, in China," the document said.
mediaite.com

One Daytime Show on Fox News Pulled More Viewers Than Anything in Prime Time on MSNBC and CNN in Tuesday Ratings Race

Fox News’ late afternoon panel show The Five topped all of MSNBC’s and CNN’s prime time programming in total viewers Tuesday, according to Nielsen data. With 2.56 million total viewers, The Five had more viewers than each of the competition’s prime time offerings, including each network’s most watched show. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show averaged 2.27 million total viewers, while CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time had 903,000. The Five also topped nearly all of CNN and MSNBC’s prime time shows in the valuable demo of viewers age 25-54, with 337,000, falling just behind Maddow, which had 345,000 in the demo. (For comparison, the most-watched show in the demo on CNN Tuesday was Anderson Cooper 360, with 234,000.)
Managed Healthcare Executive

Questions Linger Around COVID-19’s Origin

We may never know where the virus came from, but the development and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines has been the medical miracle of our lifetime. Was it natural zoonotic spillover that catapulted SARS-CoV-2 from an emerging virus into a pandemic pathogen or was it something much more sinister? Is it at all possible that a lab leak in Wuhan, China, was the spark that lit the fuse?