The U.S. health-care law known as Obamacare spent its first decade dodging a series of existential risks. By a single vote in the Senate, the law survived a repeal attempt in 2017 pushed by then-President Donald Trump. The Supreme Court shut down the latest challenge in a 7-2 decision that denied Republican states’ challenge to the law’s constitutionality. Joe Biden’s presidency could give Obamacare (more formally, the Affordable Care Act) a chance to grow beyond its initial scope. Biden pushed for the law as vice president under President Barack Obama.