After a year tainted with disease, death and misfortune, many are turning to 2021 with hopes of a brighter future. Indeed, 2021 offers two shots in the arm: a vaccine. As various vaccines are distributed across the nation, senior Alexy Downer has had the first-hand experience of witnessing the vaccine in action. Downer works at Palo Alto’s Webster House, an elderly assisted living facility. There, she helps serve food, pre- pare meals, bag groceries and distributes snacks to residents. She has also observed the sense of security the vaccine brings to seniors. “Getting the vaccine sooner than the general public has been a big relief, and most of the residents are very relieved,” Downer said.

