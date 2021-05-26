CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volunteers Sought to Place Flags and Flowers for Memorial Day

randolph-ma.gov
 2021-05-26

The Town of Randolph and the Randolph Veterans Council will be placing flags and flowers on the graves of our Veterans to honor them for Memorial Day. This event will take place on Thursday, May 27th at 8am and 10am at St. Mary's and Central Cemetery. The flags and flowers are delivered to the parking lot of the former St. Mary's Elementary School on 30 Seton Way (across from the ice arena). If you would like to volunteer, please call Veterans Agent Kevin Cook at 617-251-7767 or email: kcook@randolphma.gov Thank you.

www.randolph-ma.gov

