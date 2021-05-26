FOX NASCAR Announcer Mike Joy to Join Historic Trans-Am Field at Sonoma Raceway

This article is part of our DFS NASCAR series. Kyle Busch dominated the NASCAR Xfinity Series visit to Circuit of the Americas a week ago. AJ Allmendinger, Justin Allgaier and Austin Cindric were the only Xfinity Series regulars to finish in the top five on the road course, which leaves Cindric atop the standings and Brandon Jones holding onto the final playoff spot. Busch also won last year's visit to Charlotte Motor Speedway, leading 94 of 203 laps to beat Daniel Hemric. Busch won't be in the field this weekend, but Hemric will, along with Ross Chastain and Cindric who combined to lead 98 laps last year. Like last week's first trip to COTA, this week the field will have practice with the lineup set by on-track qualifying. That extra track time will give a boost to fantasy players as they set their rosters on the fast 1.5-mile oval.