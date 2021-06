We can all agree that some of the best talent in the NBA is not necessarily homegrown, right? Look at Luka Doncic, Nikola Jovic and Rudy Gobert to name a few. All these are players who have taken the league by storm with their talents and who don’t come from the typical NCAA basketball powerhouse schools. NBA draft lottery odds experts have taken special interests in players from abroad as some of the top picks for this year’s draft and with plenty of reason.