A Beaverton police officer shot a man during a chase Wednesday night, and the man later died from his injuries and a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The officer, who hasn’t yet been publicly identified, shot Shawn Michael Roy Montoya, 32, in the torso as he ran from officers. Montoya, a Hermiston resident, was a suspect in an alleged residential burglary earlier in the day, according to Beaverton police.