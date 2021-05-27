Chris Womack named chairman, CEO of Georgia Power
Georgia Power announced that Chris Womack will assume the roles of chairman and CEO, effective June 1. He will now officially lead the company as chairman, president and CEO. “As I shared eight months ago when I came back to Georgia Power, it is an exciting time to be a part of this company, Womack said. We’re not only making history as we move closer to bringing online the first new nuclear units in the U.S. in decades, we’re also growing and evolving as a company.”www.theatlantavoice.com