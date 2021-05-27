Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Chris Womack named chairman, CEO of Georgia Power

By Martel Sharpe
Posted by 
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Georgia Power announced that Chris Womack will assume the roles of chairman and CEO, effective June 1. He will now officially lead the company as chairman, president and CEO. “As I shared eight months ago when I came back to Georgia Power, it is an exciting time to be a part of this company, Womack said. We’re not only making history as we move closer to bringing online the first new nuclear units in the U.S. in decades, we’re also growing and evolving as a company.”

www.theatlantavoice.com
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
696K+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia House#Alabama Power#Hydro Power#Georgians#Southern Company#Georgia Power#Savannah Electric
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Atlanta, GAClayton News Daily

Georgia Power, Georgia Tech dedicate microgrid project

ATLANTA - Officials with Georgia Power and Georgia Tech have cut the ribbon on a project that will be used to evaluate how so-called “microgrids” can contribute to the overall electric grid. A 1.4-megawatt microgrid project located in Midtown Atlanta’s Tech Square will serve that portion of Georgia Tech’s campus.
Businesshomecaremag.com

AdaptHealth Names Steve Griggs CEO

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Penn. (June 16, 2021)—AdaptHealth Corp. announced that its board of directors has appointed Stephen Griggs as Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective immediately. Griggs, who is also a member of the board, joined AdaptHealth in February 2021 as co-CEO following the company’s acquisition of AeroCare Holdings, Inc., which Griggs founded and led as president and CEO.
CharitiesBrunswick News

Georgia Power Ambassadors donate puzzles

Members of the Georgia Power Ambassadors Peggy Moore and Tean Jackson donated nine puzzles to the Sears Coastal Nursing & Rehab Facility. These puzzles will be mounted throughout the facility to bring brightness and cheer to the residents. Pictured are Michelle Ellison, activity director for Sears, from left, Tean Jackson...
Marietta, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Cobb EMC names new CEO

Cobb EMC has announced that Kevan Espy will officially assume the role of president and CEO. Espy has been serving as interim president and CEO since November, when Peter Heintzelman announced his resignation from the Marietta-based electric co-operative. The McEachern High School graduate assumed his new role Monday. “After a...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

John Keppler, Chairman And CEO Of Enviva (Photo: Business Wire)

Enviva, a leading global renewable energy company specializing in sustainable wood bioenergy, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, John Keppler, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2021 Mid-Atlantic Award finalist. Now in its 35th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors unstoppable business leaders whose ambition, ingenuity and courage in the face of adversity help catapult us from the now to next and beyond.
Fort Wayne, INInside Indiana Business

NIIC Names Interim CEO

FORT WAYNE - The Northeast Indiana Innovation Center has appointed Ted Baker as interim president and chief executive officer. Baker, executive director and CEO of the Innovation Connector in Muncie, succeeds Karl LaPan, who announced in April he was stepping down. The appointment will be effective July 1. “Ted is...
Raleigh, NCnewsitem.com

Sokal Announces New CEO

RALEIGH, N.C., June 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sokal, a distinguished leader in automobile advertising, announced yesterday that Melissa Z. Clark has been officially appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer. Clark was originally appointed as the CEO back in August of 2020 by the Board of Directors and has been slowly taking over the role as Mark Sokal, who was the former CEO, has taken a role on the Board of Directors.
Industrytheproducenews.com

Generation Farms names new CEO

Generation Farms announced Mike Thomas as its new CEO. He had previously held the position of general manager at Generation Farms, bringing extensive experience in growing and scaling high-value fresh produce to the industry. With more than 30 years of experience in the industry, Thomas brings a unique combination of...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Georgia releases names of over 100K people at risk of having voter registration canceled

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) on Friday publicized the names of more than 100,000 people who could have their voter registration canceled. Raffensperger said the 101,789 “obsolete voter files” include “67,286 voter files associated with a National Change of Address form submitted to the U.S. Postal Service; 34,227 voter files that had election mail returned to sender; and 276 that had no-contact with elections officials for at least five years.”
Energy Industrynrdc.org

NRDC Reacts to Secret Duke Energy Bill in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC -- A bill drafted by Duke Energy behind closed doors with legislators was unveiled on Tuesday. The bill would mandate the construction of new natural gas plants, locking North Carolina into dirty energy generation for decades. The bill also decreases utility transparency and allows Duke to increase customers’ rates for three consecutive years at a time, requires customers to pay a $50 million subsidy to Duke for a new nuclear reactor permit, and would leave customers paying billions for Duke’s bad investments. The bill draft will be inserted into an existing legislative vehicle, HB 951.
EconomyTimes Union

Transportation InsurTech Announces Advisory Board

Advisors to guide InsurTech through future growth and opportunities. TranSharpe Solutions, LLC (“TranSharpe”) announced today the formation of its Advisory Board. These advisors will leverage their collective skills and expertise to provide guidance and direction to the company’s leadership team through its continued growth and development as a transportation InsurTech pioneer.
Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

State Farm joins network

State Farm Insurance has joined the board of directors of the Network of Employers for Traffic Safety (NETS) – an organization dedicated to advancing road safety for employees, their families, and their wider community. NETS board chair and global director of health & safety technology solutions, Terry Thomas, welcomed State...
IndustryMiddletown Press

McMaster signs Santee Cooper bill, pushes for utility sale

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday signed into law a long-awaited bill to overhaul state-owned utility Santee Cooper, but said he would rather sell off the debt-burdened company. The utility’s future had been uncertain since July 2017, when construction of a pair of nuclear reactors...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms adds personnel to her staff

Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the following key appointments to her administration. Chief Financial Officer – Mohamed Balla (Effective July 7, 2021) Mohamed Balla most recently served as Deputy Commissioner of the Office of Financial Administration. In that role, Mr. Balla led the Department’s financial functions including financial planning & analysis, budgeting & reporting, capital planning, auditing, revenue operations, accounts receivables, accounts payables, fixed asset & inventory management, accounting services, and payroll.
Georgia StatePosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Senators Ossoff & Warnock announce over $2.5M in aid for Georgia Vets re-entering the workforce

Friday, Georgia U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock announced more than $2.5 million in federal funding to help Georgia veterans experiencing homelessness successfully reenter the workforce. The grant awards come from the U.S. Department of Labor’s Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program (HVRP). HVRP is a competitive grant program focused...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia GOP promises to align with Trump and defeat Stacey Abrams at party convention

Today, the Georgia Republican Party called their convention to order at Jekyll Island, amidst the backdrop of charting a path forward for the 2022 primary challenges for Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, plus their quest to win back the Senate seat from Reverend Raphael Warnock, vanquishing Stacey Abrams, and re-aligning themselves with former President Donald J. Trump. Chairman David Shafer is expected to win reelection.