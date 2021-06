Pfafftown, N.C. — For the second time in the last three seasons, Reagan needed more than seven innings to eliminate Myers Park from the postseason. The Raiders secured a 4-3 victory in eight frames to make the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) 4A baseball state playoffs. Reagan finished the abbreviated regular season No. 2 in the HighSchoolOT Top 25 West baseball rankings, while Myers Park followed behind in the poll at No. 4.