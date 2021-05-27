Oxnard Police: Narcotics Sales / Firearm Arrest
Oxnard Police Department – Incident Press Release. During the month of May, 2021, the Oxnard Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) began an investigation into narcotics activity occurring at a residence located in the 300 block of East Fir Avenue. During the investigation, detectives identified the resident, Jorge Flores, as being involved in the sales of methamphetamine in the city of Oxnard. Detectives also learned that Flores had an outstanding felony warrant for a prior narcotics sales arrest. DEU Detectives developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for the residence.www.citizensjournal.us