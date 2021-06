DANVERS — It was water and Gatorade that did in the Danvers High softball team on Wednesday afternoon. Ace pitcher Lauren Donovan of visiting Marblehead fell in the third inning and it turned out she was dehydrated. She immediately started taking fluids and after a back-and-forth battle that saw a number of lead changes, Donovan returned to the mound in extra innings and put away the side to save the Magicians' thrilling 9-7 win.