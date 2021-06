The Ridgefield High School Track and Field team has qualified for the Nike Track Nationals at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon! This is a difficult feat to accomplish and the runners on the team have been working hard over the past 4 years to rise to this level of competition. Only the very best high school athletes in the entire US are invited to attend and we have 10 Ridgefield runners who have qualified (6 boys and 4 girls).