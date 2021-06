On paper it’s a clash between the top of the Eastern Conference and the No. 5, but you can throw the form book out the window as Sixers star Joel Embiid struggles with a knee injury. It will be a huge blow to Philly on both sides of the field if the MVP finalist is unable to play to his full potential. Could we be about to see one of the playoffs’ biggest setbacks? Read on as we explain how to get a 76ers vs Hawks live stream and watch the NBA playoffs series online from anywhere.