Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Letters: Police can’t solve our crime and shooting problems

By Letter Writers
Pioneer Press
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Sunday’s edition, without suggesting any solutions, a letter writer wrote that we should get guns off our streets. Maybe we should have everyone turn in their guns so that only the bad guys will have guns. In the 20th Century, 56 million defenseless people were rounded up and exterminated because of gun control. By the way, if you are not part of a gang, don’t commit a crime and don’t anticipate committing suicide, you have a 0.000008564102564% chance of death by a gun.

www.twincities.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Stillwater, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
State
Florida State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#Minneapolis Police#Economy#Inver Grove Heights Take#Grand#Oakdale Investigate#Democrats#Americans#The Republican Party#Capitol#Congress#Republicans#The Justice Department#Stillwater Among#Pioneer Press#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Youngstown, OHVindy.com

Don’t blame police for society problems

Based on the hurtful rhetoric from Youngstown Mayor Jamael Tito Brown concerning police, I wonder if he has the ability to lead. The mayor said he didn’t know when someone like himself might be arrested, tried and executed at the curb at the hands of law enforcement. He later said he was speaking about police on a national level, presumably not officers under his leadership. Brown also said he worries about his children being harmed by police actions.
Chicago, ILNBC News

Chicago police look to slow down crime as shootings spike

A surge in shootings over back-to-back weekends in Chicago has brought fears of a violent summer to the city. Five people were killed and at least 55 more were injured in shootings over the weekend. The violence followed a Memorial Day weekend in which three people were killed and 34 others were wounded.
TV & VideosRoanoke Times

Letter: At least she didn't start shooting

The reality show controversy involving a 14-year-old Pennsylvania cheerleader using the F-bomb on social media has to be some type of commentary on our society today, especially if it elicits a column from George Will. What should have ended in the bathroom or kitchen of her home, with her mouth...
MinoritiesBBC

York racist hate crime letters investigated by police

North Yorkshire Police are investigating after racist letters were sent to homes in York. Nicoletta Peddis, shared a letter asking her to "go back werever (sic) you come from" on Twitter, and said the content was "really unpleasant". Ms Peddis, originally from Italy, has lived in the city for 13...
Scott County, IAQuad-Cities Times

Croken: Building a big juvenile jail won't solve Davenport's crime problems

Among many post-pandemic challenges facing communities across the nation, Scott County has two, somewhat unique problems that require our immediate and focused attention. The first is crime. The growing amount of juvenile crime and the escalating violence is positively frightening. What’s the answer? Short-term, we must re-commit to effective crime prevention programs and increased law enforcement. Long-term, we must focus on the root causes of crime, such as declining economic opportunity. Here, there is much work to be done. With a poverty rate higher than the state as a whole, Scott County has the lowest per capita income and highest rate of unemployment among Iowa’s four largest counties. These facts don’t excuse criminal activity, but they do help explain it.
Charleston, SCthedanielislandnews.com

Police seek citizen help in solving recent island vandalism crimes

Provided by City of Charleston Police Department Lt Matt Wojslawowicz, Team 5 Commander — The Daniel Island area has recently seen an uptick in vandalism. This type of activity is not only a livability issue but it is also a crime. Over the Memorial Day weekend, the residence of U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace was vandalized as were several parks and playgrounds around Daniel Island.
Chico, CAOroville Mercury-Register

Letter: A life of crime with no consequences

Just thinking of today’s adventures into our new world of “money for nothing and the check’s for free.” Can you imagine that? If you can, you are a dreaming Greek Utopian. Today’s lawlessness in Chico is getting bold, way too bold. So many of our frequent fliers have been through...
LawPhys.org

Most Californians unaware of law to prevent gun violence but would support using it

Extreme risk protection orders, also known as gun violence restraining orders (GVROs) or "red flag" orders, exist in 19 states and the District of Columbia. The laws allow law enforcement, family and household members, some co-workers, employers and teachers to work with a judge to temporarily remove access to firearms and ammunition from people at significant risk of self-harm or harming others.
Springfield, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Illinois House passes controversial FOID card bill

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois House narrowly passed a bill Saturday that would require gun owners to submit fingerprints when applying for or renewing a Firearm Owner Identification card. Representatives debated for over an hour and a half regarding House Bill 1091, otherwise known as the “Fix the FOID Act.” The...
Utah County, UTDaily Herald

Letter: You can't nullify federal law

I found Bliss W. Tew’s recent editorial “Nullification a Sound Way to Regain Constitutional Control” (May 21/22) in the Daily Herald to be very interesting. But he fails to note that the nullification issue was resolved long ago. The US Constitution states that federal law is the “supreme law of the land,” and this idea has been supported by the courts ever since the founding of our nation. These decisions were put into practice both in the Nullification Crisis of 1832-33 and the Civil War of 1861-1865. When Lincoln called for troops to overwhelm the South, he said that federal law must be enforced everywhere. Unless we want to see our lands ravaged, our cities burned and our young men killed in battle as was the case in the Civil War, we must remember we cannot nullify federal law.
Politicsbluemountaineagle.com

Brown signs omnibus gun control bill into law

(The Center Square) – Oregon gun owners will have to pay out of pocket to lock their weapons away and come unarmed to protests under a bill signed into law this week. The omnibus gun control bill combined two bills which set statewide standards for gun storage and allowing local governments to set up "gun-free zones" guns in public places. Gov. Kate Brown signed it into law on Tuesday. It takes effect 90 days after the state legislature is set to adjourn on June 28.
Violent Crimesthebostonsun.com

The Gun Crisis

The recent increase in mass shooting incidents across the country comes as no surprise to anyone with an ounce of common-sense. The ease of purchase, and relatively low-cost, of assault-style weapons, particularly AR-15 semi-automatics with large-capacity magazines, makes it possible for anyone to become a mass murderer. And make no...
Public HealthPost-Journal

Cuomo, Zucker Are The Gang That Can’t Shoot Straight

How in the heck did Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Dr. Howard Zucker, state health commissioner, not see last Friday’s letter regarding mask mandates for schools to the CDC creating a boatload of confusion?. One didn’t need to be the Amazing Kreskin to see the mess Zucker’s letter was going to...