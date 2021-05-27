Letters: Police can’t solve our crime and shooting problems

I found Bliss W. Tew’s recent editorial “Nullification a Sound Way to Regain Constitutional Control” (May 21/22) in the Daily Herald to be very interesting. But he fails to note that the nullification issue was resolved long ago. The US Constitution states that federal law is the “supreme law of the land,” and this idea has been supported by the courts ever since the founding of our nation. These decisions were put into practice both in the Nullification Crisis of 1832-33 and the Civil War of 1861-1865. When Lincoln called for troops to overwhelm the South, he said that federal law must be enforced everywhere. Unless we want to see our lands ravaged, our cities burned and our young men killed in battle as was the case in the Civil War, we must remember we cannot nullify federal law.