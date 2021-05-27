Letters: Police can’t solve our crime and shooting problems
In Sunday’s edition, without suggesting any solutions, a letter writer wrote that we should get guns off our streets. Maybe we should have everyone turn in their guns so that only the bad guys will have guns. In the 20th Century, 56 million defenseless people were rounded up and exterminated because of gun control. By the way, if you are not part of a gang, don’t commit a crime and don’t anticipate committing suicide, you have a 0.000008564102564% chance of death by a gun.www.twincities.com