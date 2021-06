Vivint Smart Home Arena hosts a pivotal matchup in the 2021 NBA Playoffs on Wednesday night. The Utah Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 5 of a second round series, with the two teams tied at 2-2. The winner will take a massive step towards moving on to the next round in the 2021 NBA Playoffs bracket. Utah took control of the series at the outset, winning the first two games, only to have the Clippers hold serve with two wins at home. Mike Conley (hamstring) is listed as questionable for the Jazz after missing the first four games, while Kawhi Leonard (knee) has been ruled out for the Clippers.