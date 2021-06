Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I graduated in December of 2020 with a degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a focus in Economics and Public Administration. I am currently in graduate school pursuing a degree in Entrepreneurship. A couple years ago, I did an internship with the Tampa Bay Lightning that was very interesting. I got to understand more about the business and all of the different departments of the arena, anything from ticket sales to marketing.