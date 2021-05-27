Cancel
Flames listening to offers for Sean Monahan

By Brian La Rose, Pro Hockey Rumors
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a disappointing season that saw them miss the playoffs, many expect big changes in Calgary this summer. Tweaks to the roster alone probably aren’t going to be enough and players like defenseman Mark Giordano and winger Johnny Gaudreau have been speculated as possible candidates to be on the move, the former due to their expansion situation where he may have to be left unprotected and the latter due to his contract situation as he’s about to enter the final year of his contract.

Johnny Gaudreau
Sean Monahan
Mikael Backlund
Mark Giordano
Elias Lindholm
