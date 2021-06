Bryson City – After being rained out on Tuesday the Maroon Devils and Hiwassee Dam tried again on Wednesday. This time the waiting the rain out and got two games in despite being delayed for over an hour during the first game. The delay came in the Eagles half of the 2nd inning and was in the form of a torrential downpour. Swain was leading 4-3 when the rain hit. Coming back after the rain the Devils were able to post a 9-4 win. In the nightcap the Devils added a 2-1 win for the sweep.