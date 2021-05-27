Vivica Fox Claps Back At 50 Cent's GF: "Don't Get Nervous!"
The subtle shade by Jamira Haines was not missed by Vivica Fox. The actress has been making headlines this week after clips of her VladTV interview went viral. In two videos, Vivica spoke about her relationship with 50 Cent back in 2003. Over the years, the ex-couple has traded words about their romance, often arguing with one another, but when Fox recently called Fif "the love of her life," Haines, 50 Cent's girlfriend who is also known as "Cuban Link," slid in TheShadeRoom's comments with a brief message.www.hotnewhiphop.com