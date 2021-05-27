Vivica Fox Claps Back At 50 Cent's GF: "Don't Get Nervous!"

After reaching new heights of success, singer Chel looks back at those who refused to ‘be part of the momentum’ and hopes they enjoy the ‘view from down there.’. After someone tried to “downplay” her while also “underestimating” how far she would go, Chel is having the last laugh in “VFDT (View From Down There),” the latest from the powerful pop star. Instead of being bothered by old ghosts blowing up her phone (“random numbers” she calls them), she instead takes a moment to ask these “Fairweather” friends: “How’s the view from down there? / because I feel like I’m walking on air.” It’s a gorgeous video accompanying a new anthem for anyone who has risen above the doubters and the haters to achieve what others said was impossible.