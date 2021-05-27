Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Vivica Fox Claps Back At 50 Cent's GF: "Don't Get Nervous!"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe subtle shade by Jamira Haines was not missed by Vivica Fox. The actress has been making headlines this week after clips of her VladTV interview went viral. In two videos, Vivica spoke about her relationship with 50 Cent back in 2003. Over the years, the ex-couple has traded words about their romance, often arguing with one another, but when Fox recently called Fif "the love of her life," Haines, 50 Cent's girlfriend who is also known as "Cuban Link," slid in TheShadeRoom's comments with a brief message.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
50 Cent
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Get Nervous#Getting Good#Vladtv#Theshaderoom#Instagram Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

50 Cent’s Girlfriend Cuban Link Deads Vivica A. Fox ‘Beef’

Vivica A. Fox stirred the pot last week when she called her ex 50 Cent “the love of her life” during her recent visit to VladTV. The comment rubbed the feathers of 50’s current girl, Cuban Link, the wrong way, and the disses went flying on both sides. But it seems like things aren’t as bad between the two women, and it was all a miscommunication.
Musichot969boston.com

Saweetie Claps Back At Accusation Of Fake Tesla Giveaway

Saweetie took to Twitter to shut down rumors that she was faking her Tesla giveaway, which she announced back in February to coincide with the release of her song “Best Friend” featuring Doja Cat. After a Twitter user claimed the rapper “used her fans for streams” with the giveaway, adding...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Is Ready To Tell All, Announces Memoir Is "Coming Soon"

Amid fans imploring for Foxy Brown and Lil Kim to share a space on Verzuz someday, it seems that we're going to receive an intimate look at the life of the Ill Na Na. There have been many rappers who have sat down to pen their life stories including 50 Cent, Common, DMX, Eminem, Gucci Mane, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Prodigy, RZA, Rakim, DJ Khaled, and more. On her Instagram Story, Foxy shared that fans can expect to receive her book sometime in December of this year.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Clowned For Naming Twins "Zillion Heir" & "Zion Mixolydian"

Nick Cannon welcomed a new set of twins into his life with Abby De La Rosa, introducing his baby boys to the world this week. Fans were excited to find out the names of his newborns, but when De La Rosa revealed their names in an Instagram post, critics exploded into laughter. Zion Mixolydian... and ... ZILLION HEIR???
Celebritiesthesource.com

Jania Meshell Claps Back At King Von’s Family Following Dancing Video

It seems as though some people were upset with Jania Meshell, following a recent video that surfaced on the internet that shows the mother of NBA Young Boy’s fifth child dancing at a party. Social media users and members of King Von’s family felt slighted after noticing Jania dancing to the music but then stopping once the DJ switched to King Von.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Speaks On Jay-Z & Foxy Brown Rumors: "She Hit It Before Beyoncé"

For decades, there have been rumors about Jay-Z and Foxy Brown. The New York rappers collaborated way back when in the 1990s and there was gossip that they crossed the line from friendship to lovers, and on the most recent episode of her talk show, Wendy Williams re-fueled the fire. We recently reported that Foxy Brown had partnered with Kim Osorio to pen an autobiography due out sometime this year and.
MusicBillboard

Get Ready to Go 'Boom Clap' for Kelly Clarkson's Charli XCX Cover

Kelly Clarkson's Tuesday morning pick-me-up is her energetic electro-pop performance of Charli XCX's "Boom Clap" for her latest Kellyoke segment. While the lights beamed to the sound of "boom clap" each time Clarkson sang the titular phrase in the high-octane chorus, the host/singer's unfiltered vocals gave the original hit a more supple sound. "You are the light and I will follow/ You let me lose my shadow/ You are the sun, the glowing halo/ And you keep burning me up with all your love, oh," she belted the bridge as her band Y'all revved up their instruments for the showstopping finale.
Celebritiesdredds.info

Lloyd Banks Responds To 50 Cent’s ‘Lazy’ Remarks On “Stranger Things”

Lloyd Banks Seems To Address 50 Cent On “Stranger Things” Off New Album ‘COTI’. 50 Cent made some comments on Lloyd Banks in his book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, calling the rapper lazy. “While I was out hustling (I actually hustled with his father), Banks was more content staying on his porch and watching the world from there,” Fif explained.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Chel Claps Back At One Who Didn’t Support Her In ‘View From Down There’: It’s ‘A Story I Have Lived’

After reaching new heights of success, singer Chel looks back at those who refused to ‘be part of the momentum’ and hopes they enjoy the ‘view from down there.’. After someone tried to “downplay” her while also “underestimating” how far she would go, Chel is having the last laugh in “VFDT (View From Down There),” the latest from the powerful pop star. Instead of being bothered by old ghosts blowing up her phone (“random numbers” she calls them), she instead takes a moment to ask these “Fairweather” friends: “How’s the view from down there? / because I feel like I’m walking on air.” It’s a gorgeous video accompanying a new anthem for anyone who has risen above the doubters and the haters to achieve what others said was impossible.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Win a copy of Don't Look Back on DVD

For your chance to win a copy of Don't Look Back, just answer one simple question. Dazzler Media presents Don't Look Back, a tense and terrifying new horror from the creator of Final Destination, released on DVD & Digital from 14th June. “A much-needed voice in the horror genre” Arrow...
Relationshipsfloridanewstimes.com

Safaree Samuels is working on rumors that another woman became pregnant during Erica Mena’s divorce-more about their situation!

Erica Mena Split from Safaree Samuels Unfortunately, she has received a lot of attention from the general public because all she wants in divorce and pregnancy is peace and quiet. In addition, there are reports that the man really wants to be in the delivery room when the baby is born, but as far as the divorced wife is concerned, she thinks she shouldn’t say anything about it.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Do Kat Edison and Adena El-Amin Get Back Together by 'The Bold Type's' Series Finale?

Fans of The Bold Type have seen Kat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Agenda El-Amin's (Nikohl Boosheri) relationship blossom into true love. They started out as friends, but after spending some time with one another, they acknowledged that they had mutual feelings for each other. It was somewhat obvious that Adena never quite entirely had friendly intentions when hanging out with Kat. Once the two shared a kiss, Adena finally realized that she had to break things off her girlfriend Coco, who was back in Paris.