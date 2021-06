GRAND CHUTE, WI – Thursday’s game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Peoria Chiefs has been suspended. A heavy downpour of rain hit the ballpark in the bottom of the second inning and the game could not be restarted on Thursday. The contest will be restarted at 4:05pm on Friday night and played to its conclusion. A seven-inning game will follow the end of the suspended game.