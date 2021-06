Marcus Rashford has insisted that he is mentally ready to perform for England at Euro 2020 after a phone call with Gareth Southgate at the end of Manchester United’s gruelling season.Rashford has played through the pain barrier this past year, clocking up 57 appearances at club level alone since the start of the season, despite carrying a foot injury during the final months of the campaign.The 23-year-old is also managing a shoulder problem that may require surgery after this summer's tournament, but scored on his return to international level while captaining England for the first time during Sunday's 1-0...