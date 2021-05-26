Motorists reminded to "Click It to Avoid A Ticket" before getting on the road for the Memorial Day holiday weekend

Almost three-quarters of people believe a lack of road traffic officers is making it easier for drivers to get away with motoring offences. A survey of 15,500 motorists by the AA saw 74 per cent say motorists can get away with a variety of driving offences due to a lack of police presence on the road. The respondents believed that only 16 per cent of people who committed a careless driving offence would be caught and punished. Meanwhile, it’s thought that just 22 per cent of drug-driving offenders and 26 per cent of uninsured drivers would be apprehended.