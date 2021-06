It has become increasingly common for scholars, activists and politicians who see Africa from African vantage points to be outraged by neo-orientalist portrayals of Africa by scholars and media from the West. By “African vantage points”, I mean that they tend to explain and offer context, on the global stage, to the well-publicised crimes of Africa’s leaderships as opposed to calling them out. I mean, whilst they are critical of Muammar Gaddafi or Robert Mugabe, they are unwilling to support coalitions of “vanguards of justice and human rights” to flash them out, even if flashing out a bad leader comes by way of sanctions. These scholars and activists are my main audience.