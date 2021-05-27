Cancel
Russell Westbrook Addresses 76ers Fan Throwing Popcorn at Him: ‘This Sh*t Is Getting Out of Hand’ (UPDATE)

By Abel Shifferaw
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATED 5/27, 11:20 a.m. ET: The 76ers announced that the fan who dumped popcorn on Russell Westbrook is “banned from all events at Wells Fargo Center indefinitely”:. The Sixers’ statement also said, “We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior. There is no place for it in our sport or arena.”

