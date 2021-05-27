Russell Westbrook Addresses 76ers Fan Throwing Popcorn at Him: ‘This Sh*t Is Getting Out of Hand’ (UPDATE)

Hennessy has partnered with NBA star Russell Westbrook, entrepreneur Alex Young and artist Victor Solomon to launch the “Make Moves That Start Movements” campaign. This recent campaign is part of a larger initiative called “Unfinished Business” that supports. Black, Asian and Latinx business owners around the country. Thus far, Hennessy has distributed upwards of $5 million to help marginalized business owners stay afloat during the economic downturn many experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic. To keep the “Unfinished Business” initiative campaign going, Westbrook will make an undisclosed donation to Hennessy’s philanthropic effort.