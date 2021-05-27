Cancel
Resident Evil Village has already shipped over 4 million units

By Ricky Frech
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResident Evil Village launched just under a month ago to mostly critical acclaim. Within the first four days, Capcom announced that the game had already cleared three million units shipped, making it the third fastest-selling game in the franchise’s history. While things have, understandably, cooled down over the past few weeks, Capcom announced that the game has shipped an additional one million units, bringing the total north of four million globally.

