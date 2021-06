JASPER — Lincoln's Payton Dugan overcame an early deficit to knock off Barr-Reeve's Anna Ballengee, 7-5, 6-1, Wednesday to advance to the individual regional in singles. "I was so proud of Payton," Alices coach Bryce Crane said. "She fell into a 2-5 hole in the first set and turned it around on a dime to win five games in a row. She was in cruise control at that point and didn't let up in the second set.