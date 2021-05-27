Cancel
Alaska State

Biden administration backs Alaska oil project approved under Trump -Politico

Reuters
 22 days ago
(Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden defended a proposed ConocoPhillips oil development in Alaska on Wednesday, backing the project pushed by Alaskan Senator Lisa Murkowski, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The decision by the Interior Department to defend in court the Trump administration's October 2020 decision and allow the Willow project in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska to proceed comes despite Interior Secretary Deb Haaland's opposition to the project last year when she was a member of Congress, according to the report politi.co/3hWbX9r.

