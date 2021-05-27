‘Whitstable Pearl’ new AcornTV series offers fast-paced justice

The first two episodes of AcornTV’s new engaging British coastal crime drama aired on Monday, May 24; subsequent episodes will air on Mondays, through June 21. This series, from the producers of “Marcella,” is called “Whitstable Pearl” and follows single mom Pearl Nolan (Kerry Godliman) who pursues her lifelong dream and starts a private detective agency—which she runs from her family restaurant in the coastal town of Whitstable. Drawn by her caring nature, locals soon flock to her with all kinds of cases, but when a friend dies suspiciously, Pearl finds herself in conflict with the gruff new cop in town, DCI Mike McGuire (Howard Charles).