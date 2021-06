Correa went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-3 win over the White Sox. Correa homered off Jose Ruiz in the eighth inning to extend the Astros' lead to four runs. The shortstop had his second long ball of the week and has provided an RBI in five of the last six games. He has done a great job getting on base, leading the Astros with 37 walks and with a .386 OBP. Also, the 26-year-old has a respectable 13 long balls, trailing just Jose Altuve's 16 for Houston.