Good Company: Thomas Sandgaard, founder of Zynex

KANSAS CITY, KAN.– Scheels All Sports Inc., located in Overland Park, Kansas, agreed to create a new policy as part of a settlement following allegations the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. Scheel’s new ADA policy (1) prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities, (2) does not impose eligibility criteria that tends to screen out individuals with disabilities, and (3) provides reasonable modifications to Scheels’ policy, practices, and procedures as necessary to avoid discriminating against individuals with disabilities. Under the settlement, the company will also pay $1,000 in compensatory damages to the complainant, train its staff on the new ADA policy, create an ADA liaison, and allow the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Kansas to monitor its conduct for three years.