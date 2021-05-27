WDWNT Daily Recap (5/26/21): Disneyland Parks Reopening to Out-of-State Guests June 15, New Jungle Cruise Opening at Disneyland Park July 16, Disney Skyliner Boarding Multiple Parties Per Gondola, Insane New Watermelon Dole Whip Treats Arrive Disney Springs, and More

Fans of Disneyland and Walt Disney World rides will get a new way to enjoy their experiences and their history with Behind the Attraction, a new series coming next month to Disney+. According to the press release, the show “delves into Disney Parks’ rich, amazing history using archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs to unveil how the attractions came to be and how they’ve been refined over the years as new ideas surface and technology evolves.” The show is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who previously made The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us for Netflix. It’s narrated by Paget Brewster.