WDWNT Daily Recap (5/26/21): Disneyland Parks Reopening to Out-of-State Guests June 15, New Jungle Cruise Opening at Disneyland Park July 16, Disney Skyliner Boarding Multiple Parties Per Gondola, Insane New Watermelon Dole Whip Treats Arrive Disney Springs, and More

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 22 days ago

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

wdwnt.com
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

93% of Our Readers Think Disney World Should Make This BOO Bash Change.

Have you heard? Fireworks are returning to Disney World ! Holiday Projections and brief surprise fireworks! at Cinderella Castle Starting July 1st , were seeing Happily Ever After come back to Magic Kingdom, along with EPCOT Forever in EPCOT. And people are clearly excited — Park Pass reservations are going FAST ! But the return of these nighttime spectaculars brings up other...
Orlando, FLBay News 9

New characters added to Disney World's Jungle Cruise attraction

ORLANDO, Fla. -- As changes continue to be made to Disney World's Jungle Cruise attraction, new characters have made their debut. Jungle Cruise is set to get other changes including a new storyline. ​Overnight, Walt Disney Imagineering added new characters to the attraction's rhino scene. "We just wanted to POINT...
Travelthemainstreetmouse.com

New Jungle Cruise Photos from Walt Disney Imagineering

Awhile back, Disney announced that they were updating and re-theming parts of this classic attraction. The announcement was met with mixed reviews, but hopefully this sneak peek gives fans a bit of excitement for what’s to come! Stay tuned for updates as we see them!. Michele Atwood is the Owner/Editor...
LifestylePosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

New Disney Plus Series Will Tell the Stories Behind Famous Disneyland Rides

Fans of Disneyland and Walt Disney World rides will get a new way to enjoy their experiences and their history with Behind the Attraction, a new series coming next month to Disney+. According to the press release, the show “delves into Disney Parks’ rich, amazing history using archival and never-before-seen footage and photographs to unveil how the attractions came to be and how they’ve been refined over the years as new ideas surface and technology evolves.” The show is directed by Brian Volk-Weiss, who previously made The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us for Netflix. It’s narrated by Paget Brewster.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

GO! More June and July Park Passes Added for Disney World!

We’ve got great news if you’re headed to Disney World in the next few months!. Anyone visiting Disney World theme parks right now must have a Disney Park Pass theme park reservation. These reservations have been going pretty fast throughout the summer, but we have seen Park Passes added after being booked as well. Now, we’ve seen some availability open up in June and July!
Food & Drinkscastleinsider.com

PHOTO REPORT: Disney Springs & EPCOT 6/2/21 (New Gideon’s Bakehouse Treats, LE 500 Minnie Mouse MagicBand, Attraction Distancing Updates, and More)

We had a bit of a sweet tooth this morning, so we headed over to Gideons Bakehouse at Disney Springs to try their brand new three layer Pride Month Special cake and white chocolate caramel macadamia nut cookie! Theyve also released a special limited edition Pride pin for the month of June. If you want to hear our thoughts on the new colorful confection and cookie of the month, you can check them...
Travelcastleinsider.com

What’s New in Disneyland Resort: Returning Dole Whip and Avengers Campus Merch!

Theres some big news happening in Disneyland this week! Were LIVE from the opening day of Avengers Campus today but thats not the ONLY news from Disneyland! Weve got an update on everything new in food, construction, and merchandise at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, Downtown Disney, and the Disneyland Resort hotels ! In Disneyland, we tried out the bacon ketchup with a corndog...
Lifestylecastleinsider.com

Priority Viewing for Disney Parks Fans! New Disney+ Series Behind the Attraction Debuts July 16th

Here are the attractions that will be covered in the show: Pirates & Princesses PNP is an independent, opinionated fan powered news blog that covers Disney and Universal Theme Parks, Themed Entertainment and related Pop Culture from a consumer point of view. Opinions expressed by our contributors do not necessarily reflect the views of PNP, its editors, affiliates, sponsors or advertisers....
Lifestyled23.com

The Mystery of Disneyland Park’s Jungle Cruise Squid

Lions, tigers, and…squids? Find out how the original Jungle Cruise at Disneyland almost featured a rather unconventional creature in its enigmatic rivers. In the early 1950’s, Walt Disney dreamed of a way to bring his Academy Award®-winning True-Life Adventures documentary series into his newest and most ambitious project, Disneyland, hoping to build a river cruise with real live animals lining its banks. To herd this Jungle Cruise concept together, Walt Disney enlisted production designer Harper Goff, who had recently worked on a True-Life Adventures short film for Walt, for which he created lavish storyboards outlining an epic undersea adventure. Walt loved his artwork so much that the project evolved into the 1954 feature film 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, Walt’s most ambitious live-action film to date.
Restaurantscastleinsider.com

Disneyland to reopen 7 more restaurants in June and July

Ogas Cantina inside Star Wars: Galaxys Edge will reopen on June 17 with bookings available June 14. Docking Bay Food & Cargo reopens June 17. Mobile ordering will be available. Tiki Juice Bar reopens June 17. Mobile ordering will be available. Alien Pizza Planet reopens June 17. Mobile ordering will be available. The Lamplight Lounge Brunch reopens July 9 with bookings available June 14....
Restaurantscastleinsider.com

BREAKING: New Restaurant Reopenings and Offerings at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts

Exciting and delicious news has arrived this afternoon as Disney announced new restaurant reopenings and offerings! Lets take a closer look as some of our favorites will be returning! First up will be the return of Ogas Cantina at Disneyland Park. For guests who have been missing their Fuzzy Tauntauns and listening to DJ R 3X youll be able to get back to it beginning June 17th. Reservations will...
TravelCNET

Disneyland's Avengers Campus is now open: How to get tickets to the Disney parks

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The newest area of Disneyland, the Marvel Cinematic Universe-themed Avengers Campus, opened its gates on Friday. The launch of the new land followed the theme parks reopening in April for California residents more than a year after shutting down due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 across the United States.
Food & Drinkscastleinsider.com

2 NEW Loki-Inspired Treats Have Arrived in Disney World!

And of course, Disney Worlds doing what it does best to celebrate the occasion: whippin up some new snacks! We saw plenty of Cruella themed treats when that movie debuted last month, and now, weve got some eats for this new release . Youll find both of these new arrivals in Disney Springs! At Amorettes Patisserie , theres a Loki Mini Dome Cake while The Ganachery is serving up the Fractured...
California Statecastleinsider.com

More Parking Reportedly Reopening Soon at Disneyland

On Tuesday, June 15, the State of California is scheduled to end all of its pandemic era restrictions — including mask mandates, social distancing guidelines, and theme park capacity restrictions. That means that Disneyland can begin allowing more Guests into the California theme parks, and Disney has reiterated that they are prepared to do so. Currently, Guests visiting the Disneyland...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

3 Magic Kingdom Attractions Will Be CLOSED for Refurbishment Next Week

Disney World is constantly changing, which means construction is bound to happen!. Fans of conquering Magic Kingdom’s mountains will have no go without one of ’em next week, when Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closes for a quick refurbishment!. And when we say QUICK, we mean it. The wildest ride in...
TravelTheme Park Insider

Disney World, Disneyland to Launch New Education Programs

Launching in January, the Disney Imagination Campus curricula will offer interactive workshops, performance opportunities and special events in variety of subjects, including arts, technology, science, humanities, and leadership. Programs are aimed at students from late elementary school through college. "We’ve taken these key skills and worked with Walt Disney Imagineering,...
Food & Drinkscastleinsider.com

New Sweet (and Spicy) Treats Arrive in Disney World This Week!

And, hey, we get it! Disney is full of delicious eats and drinks, and theres always something new to try. And, this week was no different! We tried some new sweet and spicy snacks that we just cant stop thinking about — so were bringing them to you so you can give them a try on your next trip! This week, the long awaited Loki finally premiered on Disney+ , and lots of Disney Springs shops...
Traveldlnewstoday.com

Toy Story Parking Lot Reopening June 18 at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort’s Toy Story parking lot will be reopening on June 18. This is in the wake of several changes to COVID-19 health and safety measures beginning tomorrow, June 15. Physical distancing and temperature checks are ending tomorrow. Fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear masks, however...