(Wayne County, IN)--Indiana’s updated color-coded Covid-19 map was released Wednesday. Wayne County remains in the blue with a positivity rate that stands this morning at 4.3%. Franklin County, which had been in yellow, has improved to blue. Henry County is now the only are county in the yellow. The positivity rate there is 6.2%. Also Wednesday, one Wayne County resident was reported as having died with Covid-19. It brings Wayne County’s total to 199. It was the first Wayne County Covid-19 death since April 12.