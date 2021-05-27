Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Two Artists Invite Us Into a Clearinghouse of Dreams

By R.C. Baker
Village Voice
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year-plus of stubborn isolation, More Pain’s dual exhibition of works by Larissa De Jesús Negrón and Marc Librizzi conveys the sense that not only our bodies but also our ids are finally getting out and about. In the four-by-five-foot canvas Romantic Routines (2020), Negrón drives us into a...

www.villagevoice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clearinghouse#Venetian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
Related
Visual ArtSmirs Interior News

Two Canadian artists featured in gallery June 15 – July 10

The Smithers Art Gallery is delighted to open a new dual exhibition featuring Jennifer Ferries and Chris Robson, which will run from June 15 to July 10. Ferries’ show titled Quiet Coexistence will take visitors on a journey where everything may not be as it appears. In contrast, Robson’s show...
Wayne, MImywaynenews.com

First of two Wayne artists featured in the Sculpture Walk

The fourth installment for this series is called "The Fire Within" and was created by Mike Fluent. The piece is made out of stainless steel and glass and can be found outside of City Hall. Fluent is from Wayne and has participated in many different shows and exhibits across Nebraska...
Visual Artwnin.org

Local Artists Invited to Portray Bob Ross

Area artists have an opportunity to display their work alongside paintings by Bob Ross. The Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana has the unique opportunity to display two original Ross paintings in the Bower-Suhrheinrich Foundation Gallery from July 17th – 29th. And in a release, the arts council says local artists...
Laguna Beach, CAlagunabeachindy.com

Opinion: Living an Artist’s Dream

On June 11, I attended a popular Laguna Beach Tradition Blessing of the Artists Ceremony. The event celebrated the opening of the Sawdust Festival, Pageant of the Masters, Festival of Arts, and Art-A-Fair after a year’s absence. The event was well attended. It featured a beautiful and inspiring nondenominational service that helps launch the summer festivals and the art community in Laguna. Laguna Beach artists spoke on how spiritual inspiration dramatically influences their art.
Entertainmentdweb.news

Success and dream of young musical artist Yousof Jamil

Dhaka, Bangladesh Jun 26, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – At the present time, the young musical artist is Yousof Jamil. Jamil, known by his stage name Yousof Jamil. He came to the discussion through the track ‘Looking For You’. His music has already received a great response on music platforms. He is also a writer. In 2021, he published his first book ‘Bela Obelar Kothakoli’ from India.
MusicThe Quietus

Feed Us Weird Things: Artists On Their Favourite Squarepusher Music

To mark the new reissue of Squarepusher's debut album 'Feed Me Weird Things', the likes of Loraine James, John Frusciante and Danalogue pick their favourite albums and tracks by the game-changing producer. If there's one thing that emerges about Squarepusher from the career-spanning selection of tracks, albums and remixes by...
Visual ArtThe Guardian

‘Cultural appropriation is a two-way thing’: Yinka Shonibare on Picasso, masks and the fashion for black artists

In 1998, in a hilarious work called Diary of a Victorian Dandy, Yinka Shonibare inserted himself, impeccably attired, into the sitting rooms, drawing rooms, billiards rooms and bedrooms of high society Victorian Britain, invariably causing a sensation in each of the perfectly mocked-up photographs. The work mimics William Hogarth’s The Rake’s Progress, but instead of ending up in Bedlam, like Hogarth’s protagonist, Shonibare the Dandy triumphs over white society at everything from financial dealing to fine conversation. It all climaxes with him having a great time in a brothel with no apparent guilt or punishment. Well, it was the 1990s – and Shonibare was a bona fide Young British Artist. Also, he says with a laugh, “Hogarth was the first YBA.”
NFLhngnews.com

Packers invite student artists to submit work

The Green Bay Packers are inviting student artists to submit artwork for the fifth annual Packers Student Art Contest, with three grand prize winners earning the opportunity for their art to be featured at Lambeau Field, a trip to a Packers home game and a donation for their school. The...
Visual Artwhatsonhub.com

How a French masterpiece is inspiring young artists in Hull

Young people from Hull are taking centre stage as part of an exhibition focussing on Claude Monet’s stunning landscape painting, Antibes (1888). The masterpiece – on loan from The Courtauld Gallery, London is currently on display alongside artworks from the Ferens Art Gallery’s permanent collection until 4 July. The exhibition,...
Jasper, TXkjas.com

East Texas Art League unveils the works of two local artists

"Adventures in Oils and Acrylics" was the name of the game on Saturday when the East Texas Art League opened it exhibit and reception for local artists Devan Hadnot and Lepetra Collins. Coffee and refreshments were served as people came out to see the works and creations of the two...
New York City, NYObserver

Asia Society Triennial “We Do Not Dream Alone” Unifies Artists Across Continents

The inaugural Asia Society Triennial “We Do Not Dream Alone” features oneiric conversations of Asian artists from the region and diaspora between the self and world. The exhibition packs a punch. Works of 40 artists representing 20 countries latch onto a spectrum of soothing aspiration and a delusional solace; they animate under the wishful sign of togetherness in times of deep social isolation and polarization.
Turlock, CAcbslocal.com

Artist and Designer Kat Nicole Joins Us!

A Turlock artist is gaining quite a following with her calligraphy, digital art, and personalized items! Katelyn Hardman (aka "Kat Nicole") joins Tina to show us her beautiful, creative work!
Westmont, ILwestmont.illinois.gov

Area Artists Invited to Sign Up for Art Shows at Cruisin’ Nights and Taste of Westmont

This summer, local artists will have a chance to sign up and participate in a series of art shows at Westmont Cruisin’ Nights and the Taste of Westmont. “We’ve coordinated art shows in the past and they were a lot of fun for both the artists and event guests,” said Jenny Babyar, coordinator of the project. “This is a great chance for local artists to display and sell their work. We are hoping to build momentum and evolve this into an on-going creative arts network that includes regular classes and art shows.”
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Inside the 'world's first NFT residency': two artists, Tinie Tempah, and a mansion on the French Riviera

Inside the stately Grand Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat—set in an affluent town on the French Riviera boasting billionaire yachts, palatial villas and thriving gardens—is a conference room housing six paintings of flowers unfurling against pulsating striations. These latticework-like backdrops betray the visual language of the French-Iranian artist Sassan Behnam-Bakhtiar. One part of a series of works titled Present the Future, the paintings are the result of an NFT art residency organised by the collector and Volta art fair director Kamiar Maleki, branded the first of its kind.
Visual Artwvi.org

Two young aspiring artists from two different ends of the world meet at Kings Playhouse in Canada

The decade-long conflict in Syria is not only the world’s largest refugee crisis, but also the world’s worst child protection crisis. A report by World Vision revealed that life expectancy of Syrian children has been reduced by 13 years since the conflict began. Living in makeshift tents, camps, unfinished buildings or poor apartments, children are constantly looking out for an escape to forget the horrific scenes they have witnessed in their home country. Living in times of war is not something a child should experience, it is traumatizing.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | VC Young Artist Jonian Ilias Kadesha's New CD: "A Journey for Two"

Avi Music Records announced the release of VC Young Artist Jonian Ilias Kadesha's new album entitled "A Journey for Two." "Our recording centers around pieces which celebrate the joy and vibrancy of folk music, opening with music by Xenakis from the Balkans in Greece, Jonian’s birthplace, then venturing north to Hungary for the Kodaly, west to Switzerland/France for the Sonatina by Honneger and finally returning to Greece for a rarely performed duo by Skalkottas," cellist Vashti Hunter told The Violin Channel.
CelebritiesPaste Magazine

Lucy Dacus Invites Us into the Complicated Past on Home Video

Digging into personal history is not a new undertaking for Lucy Dacus. Historian, Dacus’ 2018 album (as well as Paste’s pick for the best of that year) and the follow-up to her 2016 debut No Burden, followed the end of a five-year relationship and the death of Dacus’ grandmother. She chronicled the split on “Night Shift,” which very well might be one of the best breakup songs ever written, and honored her late grandmother on “Pillar of Truth,” which—warning—has been known to induce ugly sobs. She did a magnificent job throughout the album knitting together her own sorrows and joy with our collective strife in 2018.