Yuba City, CA

Letter to the Editor: Re: N.U. Generation Lanes

Appeal-Democrat
 22 days ago

With respect to the sale of the bowl to a church, I would hope that all affected parties curb the ill will and reflect on a positive future and pleasant memories. Friends and families have enjoyed this center for 31 years. The youth in this community, with their parents and grandparents, gathered in the center for the past 20 summers for the “Kids Bowl Free” program. This pandemic cost the bowl both patrons and income over the past year. To the credit of the employees at N.U. Generation, service was maintained at a high level... And to those bowlers who chose to bowl this past 12 months and for the past 24 years “thank you”! I have loved my time at this center with the bowlers and my co-workers. Take heart in the fact that there are those who love bowling and will move toward filling this void. To the Beutler family – thank you for the opportunity to be a part of this bowling family!

