Yuba City, CA

Yuba City man sentenced to 16 years in prison for 2020 sexual assault

By David Wilson dwilson@appealdemocrat.com
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 22 days ago

A Yuba City man was sentenced to 16 years in state prison on Wednesday after he pleaded to multiple counts related to an incident from October 2020.

Francisco Martin Sanchez, 28, pleaded no contest to oral copulation by force, sexual battery, carjacking, elder abuse, and dissuading a witness by force or fear.

Sanchez was arrested in March after an investigation into an incident that took place at Crossroads Community Church in Yuba City.

Through forensic examinations and evidence located at the scene, fingerprint and DNA evidence helped identify Sanchez. He was arrested in the Sacramento area on March 28.

At around 7:30 a.m. Oct. 26, 2020, officers responded to a reported robbery that had occurred.

An elderly woman had come in contact with Sanchez who had asked to use the restroom in the building.

Once inside, Sanchez forced himself on the victim and sexually assaulted her.

He then fled the building with the victim’s car keys and left in her 2019 grey Honda Civic.

At the time, law enforcement could not locate the vehicle or suspect.

At a hearing on Wednesday, Sutter County Superior Court Judge Laura Davis sentenced Sanchez after he entered the pleas. The victim gave an impact statement during the hearing, according to Deputy District Attorney Diego Heimlich.

