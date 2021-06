Previous game: Clippers 8, Iowa 5, Tuesday at Iowa. Recap: Connor Marabell went 3-for-3 and Nolan Jones was 3-for-5 with two doubles. the clippers trailed 4-1 before scoring two in the fifth, three in the sixth and two more in the seventh. In his first start since being sent down from Cleveland, Eli Morgan allowed three runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. Heath Fillmyer (1-1) pitched two hitless innings to get the win.