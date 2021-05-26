REVIEW: Violinist Tessa Lark, Torke, and Tennessee

Violinist Tessa Lark is a fascinating study in contradictions. That may be why she is such a captivating artist. She clearly knows her way around Ysaÿe, Paganini, and Kreisler, yet demonstrates absolute reverence for the music of her Kentucky roots. She’s completely at home standing in front of a symphony orchestra, yet don’t be surprised to find her in a jazz club or a jam session with the likes of bassists Edgar Myer or Michael Thurber. And lest you think there’s an ounce of diva in this Kentucky-bred violinist, you might have been just as flustered as many lucky folks here in Knoxville, Tennessee who just happened to find Tessa playing Bluegrass outside a makeshift vaccine center last week for those in line.