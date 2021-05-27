Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Police searching for KCMO man who needs mental health help

By Steve Kaut
KSHB 41 Action News
 22 days ago
Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Kansas City, Missouri, man who they say may be considering suicide.

Brent Irwin, 43, was last seen at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Northwest Vivion Road and North Mulberry Drive, police said.

Police said Irwin needs treatment at a mental health care facility.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Brent Irwin should call 911

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

