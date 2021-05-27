Police searching for KCMO man who needs mental health help

Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Kansas City, Missouri, man who they say may be considering suicide.

Brent Irwin, 43, was last seen at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Northwest Vivion Road and North Mulberry Drive, police said.

Police said Irwin needs treatment at a mental health care facility.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about Brent Irwin should call 911

