Do whatever it takes to limit the damage of Kawhi Leonard (and to a lesser extent, Paul George) Leonard’s 45 points on an insane shooting line of 18/25 on Friday night simply isn’t going to get it done if the Mavericks want to win this series. The Dallas defense had no answer for Leonard as he annihilated them with mid-range jumper and mid-range jumper and then an occasional flash of dominance in the paint. Leonard only shot four free throws in Friday’s game and Tim Hardaway Jr. was the only Maverick to pick up at least four fouls, so maybe Dallas will need to try to see how physical the referees will allow them to play Kawhi in a game seven. Just as long as you foul him hard enough to keep him from getting those insane continuation calls when he drives to the basket.