Charlotte welcomes new ZA Wendy Pelletier

(PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA— May 17, 2021) – The city of Portsmouth dedicates the new Portsmouth Welcome Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Friday, May 28, at 11 a.m., 206 High Street. The new welcome center replaces the old Portsmouth Visitor Information Center that was at 6 Crawford Parkway. The Portsmouth Welcome Center is certified by the Virginia Tourism Corporation as an official visitor information center and offers travelers and visitors information about the city, the Coastal Virginia region and other areas of the state. The new location, at 206 High Street is directly across the street from Portsmouth’s most prominent attraction, the Children’s Museum of Virginia; two blocks from the High Street ferry landing; and within the main retail district of Olde Towne. The city expects that foot traffic at the new center will increase significantly. In anticipation of the increased foot traffic, the retail gift shop has been expanded. In addition to the apparel and souvenirs branded with the city logo, visitors will now also find History Nuts™, a private label peanut selection featuring several characters from the city’s colorful past, locally roasted coffees named for Portsmouth’s historic neighborhoods, and a variety of other food items, soaps, and candles made in Portsmouth. There are prints and note cards made by local artists, additional branded apparel, toys and games for kids, and a new collection of books. The goal is to keep the offering fresh with new products. The Portsmouth Welcome Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Contact the Welcome Center staff at 757-393-5111 or 757-393-5327 locally, 800-PORTS-VA (767-8782) from outside the area, and by email at visit@portsmouthva.gov. In addition to the new Welcome Center, Portsmouth travel information is available on a brand new website – www.visitportsva.com.