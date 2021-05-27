Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

And the Band Plays On... Or Threatens To.

Posted by 
Key Peninsula News
Key Peninsula News
 22 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWnYQ_0aChTbHK00

The notorious Down Home Band directed by Dr. William Roes will throw off the shackles of the pandemic to (safely) begin rehearsals for its 2021 “Back from Behind” season June 24, 7 p.m. at the Community Health Care clinic in Key Center located at 15610 89th Street Court NW. In the long tradition ( from 1907 ) of KP community musical outreach, rehearsals are open to anyone who plays an instrument. Just show up or call 253-884-9221 for more information. The first gig is the undying anarchic love fest that is the Fourth of July Home Parade, traditionally observed on July 4, 10 a.m., on A Street.

Key Peninsula News

Key Peninsula News

Vaughn, WA
158
Followers
258
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key Peninsula News is a nonprofit monthly publication, distributed to every home on the Key Peninsula through the U.S. Postal Service.

 https://keypennews.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Community Health#Down Home Band#Kp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicdurangodowntown.com

San Juan String Band to play at campgrounds

The San Juan String band will perform free concerts at the Junction Creek Campground June 10 and at the House Creek Campground June 12. Shows start at 7 p.m. The group is made up of San Juan National Forest personnel who have combined their passion for the environment with their love of music.
Musicwhatsonreading.com

Big name bands

Looking for the best touring names coming to venues in Reading? From trendy up-and-comers championed by Radio 6 Music to those bands and artists who are still crazy after all these years, here's where you'll find the cream of the musical crop.
Musictooeleonline.com

Exit 99 band to play at Fridays on Vine

Exit 99, a local band, will play this Friday during the summer’s Fridays on Vine concert series. The band specializes in country music. Exit 99 consists of David Beacham who plays lead guitar and keyboard, among other instruments, Tom Slowik who plays bass guitar, sings, and plays the mandolin, Niki Schiffman who plays the fiddle, keyboard, and bass, Daniel Fetzer who plays the drums and sings, and Casey Kress, the band’s sound man.
MusicStereogum

Rose City Band – “In The Rain”

With Wooden Shjips and with Moon Duo, Ripley Johnson has made a few different flavors of way-out psychedelic rock. On his own, though, Johnson makes music that’s a whole lot more relaxed. Johnson’s project Rose City Band is a full-on solo project. On his Rose City Band records, Johnson plays almost every instrument. Next week, Johnson will release the new Rose City Band album Earth Trip, and it’s a beaut. Today, we get a very, very pretty new song from that album.
Music959theriver.com

Songs That Bands Refuse To Play Live

Ever go to a concert and leave disappointed because the band didn’t play your favorite song?. The folks at Ultimate Classic Rock listed a few examples of artists that refused to play their biggest hits live. -AC/DC won’t play “Long Way To The Top” out of respect for late lead...
Musicwrir.org

Cause and Effect: Fontaine Plays Bands Name-Dropped in “Losing My Edge” (6/5/21)

Fontaine here today 1-3pmEDT to play bands name-dropped in LCD Soundsystem’s song “Losing My Edge”. So many: Can, Yaz, Joy Division, Eric B. and Rakim, Gil Scott-Heron, Swans, The Sonics!. Twitter: http://twitter.com/WhatTheFontaine. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatTheFontaine. Phone: 804.649.9737. CLICK HERE for today’s podcast. More playlists/podcasts: https://www.wrir.org/show/what-the-fontaine/. or https://spinitron.com/WRIR/dj/92292/Fontaine. ———————————————————————————————— LCD Soundsystem –...
Musicjuno.co.uk

BACAO RHYTHM & STEEL BAND

Coming off their latest long player Expansions on Big Crown Records which is due for release this July, the Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band returns. Using the steel pan sounds that are traditionally from Trinidad and Tabago is the draw and unique approach of the band, and Expansions will have a little bit of something for everyone, with several unique covers along with original tracks like 'Tough Victory'. Two brilliant tracks taken from the album here, with 'Dirt Off Your Shoulder' on the first side and 'I Need Somebody To Love Tonight' over on the flip.
Ottumwa, IAOttumwa Courier

Muni band plays songs from movies, TV

OTTUMWA — Patrons of the Ottumwa Municipal Band will hear familiar sounds from television and movies at this week’s concert. Television and movie theme songs played by the band Thursday evening run from the 1950s to the 2000s. The program includes “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “The Muppet Show Theme,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Hogan’s Heroes March,” “John Williams in Concert,” “The Addams Family Theme,” “A Symphony of Sitcoms,” “Theme Song from ‘Peter Gunn,’” “Cartoon Symphony,” “The Liberty Bell March,” and “America,the Beautiful.”
Musicdelcoculturevultures.com

Ben Mauger’s Vintage Jazz Band To Play @ Community Arts Center June 20

Perennial Tri-State Jazz Society favorite, cornetist Ben Mauger, performs an afternoon of traditional jazz and Dixieland favorites with his six-piece Vintage Jazz Band on the lawn beside Community Arts Center, 414 Plush Mill Road, Wallingford, PA, on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. The performance of old-time hot jazz...
Waddington, NYnorthcountrynow.com

Fritz's Polka Band to play Waddington

The Waddington Concert Series will present Fritz's Polka Band on Friday, July 2 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the pavilion, Island View Park. This concert is sponsored by Bill and Stacy Howlett-Sandstone Family Dentistry. Bring a chair and a friend, and come by boat, car, bike or walk. Updated information and schedules are available at https://waddingtonconcertseries.com and Facebook.
MusicantiMUSIC

Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again

Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford has shared his doubts that the legendary band will ever perform live again because his own and his bandmembers ages are becoming a "real factor". Whitford made the comments during an appearance on Joe Bonamassa's streaming interview series "Live From Nerdville". He made the comments after...
MusicAthens Messenger

Band concerts

Best sign of return to normal is the return of the band concerts on the green at Ohio University. These Wednesday evening events have been a great joy to me and many others over the years. Without being too analytic of simple joy I want to reflect on the sources of this delight.
Musicallaccess.com

Zac Brown Band

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Warner Music Nashville/Home Grown Music's Zac Brown Band will be celebrating the release of their newest single, "Same Boat," tomorrow (6/11) with a SiriusXM takeover on "Y2Kountry" (Ch. 61). The band will commandeer the channel starting tomorrow at 2p (CT) and host throughout the weekend. Programming will feature nightly "best of" performances, along with live and studio recordings of Zac Brown Band's entire discography and music from their favorite artists. Fans will be able to get a closer look of the band as they give commentary on their greatest memories, inspiration behind their hit songs and more.
Iowa StatePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Courtlin’s Favorite Local Bands Playing in Eastern Iowa This Summer

So many great national acts will be making their way through Iowa these next few months, but don't forget about the local acts! There are some wildly talented musicians in our area, and I get the pleasure of experiencing new ones every year as a judge at the Cedar Rapids Battle of the Bands. I'm a big fan of live music, no matter what genre it is!
Georgetown, DECape Gazette

Live Rock with The Lastchance Band!

Saturday is for rockin’ and Lastchance Band is bringing the tunes this weekend! These guys know how to put on a show, playing all the hits from favorites like ZZ Top, Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton and more!. ————————————– The Great $25 Steak Event!. Not only is there going to be...
Vidor, TXthevidorian.com

Community Band resumes rehearsals

The Community Band of Southeast Texas is resuming rehearsals after a long break due to COVID. Now in its 62nd year, the local, non-profit, community organization is open and free to all area musicians. The group meets each Thursday at 7 pm in the Vidor High School Band Hall and include musicians from all over Southeast Texas.