And the Band Plays On... Or Threatens To.

Coming off their latest long player Expansions on Big Crown Records which is due for release this July, the Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band returns. Using the steel pan sounds that are traditionally from Trinidad and Tabago is the draw and unique approach of the band, and Expansions will have a little bit of something for everyone, with several unique covers along with original tracks like 'Tough Victory'. Two brilliant tracks taken from the album here, with 'Dirt Off Your Shoulder' on the first side and 'I Need Somebody To Love Tonight' over on the flip.