Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Peninsula Hawk Scholarship Fund Rewards 44 Key Peninsula Seniors

Posted by 
Key Peninsula News
Key Peninsula News
 22 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GSG1Z_0aChTQWD00

One hundred and fifty-two graduating seniors received over $320,000 in scholarships ranging from $500 to $11,000 at the virtual Peninsula Hawk Scholarship Fund award ceremony May 19. Forty-four winners were from the Key Peninsula.

Any Peninsula High School senior planning to attend any type of accredited educational institution, vocational or academic, is eligible for a Hawk Scholarship. Students apply by submitting portfolios including their academic records, community service resumes, personal statements, and recommendations. Every student who successfully applies receives a scholarship.

“Many donors were impacted financially by the pandemic and not able to give this year,” said PHSF Donor Chair Hayley Nichols. “It was apparent that it broke their hearts to not be able to be part of the giving this year. However, we were astounded by the donors who were able to step in and contribute more, filling in the gaps and then some.”

The Seahawks Academic and Vocational Education (SAVE) Thrift Store, located at 1401 Purdy Drive, also made a significant contribution in spite of pandemic-related restrictions, Nichols said. The store manager, Kendra Zartman, got creative.

“She ran online sales with pickup, navigated the rules and regulations like a pro and kept the store running with a fraction of the volunteers needed to operate on a daily basis,” Nichols said. “Our community was generous with their donations to the store, so much so that we had to cap the days and times people could donate.”

The scholarship fund was founded in 1984 by a group of PHS parents who wanted to provide more recognition to seniors at a time when the school was losing students to then recently opened Gig Harbor High.

“There were a bunch of us mothers who had kids in Peninsula for years; I remember there was quite a contingent from the Key Peninsula,” said Gretchen Jordal of Gig Harbor, the first scholarship committee president. “We wanted to do something that would give some recognition to these kids, not a great amount of money.”

“There were about seven of us at first,” said Sandra Newhouse of the KP. “Joan Ryan, Dorcas Colito, Edie Harlow, Jane Hoffecker, Ann Larson, Chris Carol; Marsha Williams was a counselor.”

The Hawk fund awarded $5,000 to graduating seniors in its first year, doubling the amount PHS had been giving.

“We were ecstatic, and now of course you’re up to over $300,000. Isn’t that something?” Jordal said.

PHSF is now one of the largest high school scholarship programs in the state, according to the Peninsula School District. Ideas to fund it came from a number of sources.

“Ellen Griffin was a counselor at PHS, and she was up in Port Angeles and found this program they were doing where students would make a notebook with their GPA and their interests and recommendations and so on to get a scholarship,” Newhouse said. “She brought the idea back and we just jumped on it. We also had a lady on the committee, Avon Gay, who absolutely insisted that we give vocational school scholarships also.”

“Avon Gay was instrumental,” Jordal said. “She had read some place that there were scholarship programs around the country that had thrift stores.” Gay received permission from the school district to set up a donation station and thrift store in an unused portable classroom on campus.

“Avon went to the superintendent and said ‘You’re not using this portable; we want to use it for a thrift store,’ and he said ‘OK.’ She was very pushy about it, and she would not mind my saying that,” Newhouse said. The first SAVE thrift store workers included Becky Howson, Pat Mielbrecht and Gay, who has since died.

The portable was destroyed by fire the next year (“Arson Fire Destroys SAVE Building at PHS,” KP News, Sept. 1987). Gay then negotiated the use of a former fire station owned by PSD on Purdy Drive, where the current thrift store is located.

“I got involved when my son was a freshman in high school and my daughter is graduating this year, so we are going on eight years now,” said Nichols, the donor chair. “This is the most rewarding volunteer organization I have had the privilege to serve. It is truly an honor to help facilitate the distribution of hundreds of thousands of dollars every year to deserving students so that they can pursue their career goals. Not to mention the message it sends that their community believes in them.

“One thing we need is more volunteers. You don’t have to have a student at Peninsula to join us,” she said.

Key Peninsula News

Key Peninsula News

Vaughn, WA
158
Followers
258
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key Peninsula News is a nonprofit monthly publication, distributed to every home on the Key Peninsula through the U.S. Postal Service.

 https://keypennews.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Vocational School#Volunteers#Charity#Peninsula High School#A Hawk Scholarship#Phsf#Thrift Store#Gpa#Kp News#Psd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Port Ludlow, WAPeninsula Daily News

Peninsula widow beneficiary of asbestos-illness fund

PORT LUDLOW — A Port Ludlow woman is one of potentially thousands of U.S. residents who will benefit from a multi-million dollar trust fund created for victims of asbestos poisoning in the late 1940s to late 1950s. Delores Hagerman, 83, was married to Ken Hagerman, 80, for 53 years before...
Visual ArtSequim Gazette

Peninsula College student art shines in exhibition

The 2021 Peninsula College Student Art Exhibition features 36 artworks composed from a variety of mediums that show a glimpse into the diverse creative directions of student artists. With artwork ranging from surrealism and unique photographic perspectives to a functional snail tea set, this show has engaging new views to...
Hampton, VAPosted by
13News Now

Hampton Library brings Pride to the Peninsula

HAMPTON, Va. — Christopher McKain has a thirst for knowledge. "Learning never stops as long as you're willing to grow," he says, with a book display building out of the desk behind him. Next to that thirst is a desire to help. "I make it a passion of mine to...
CharitiesCircuits Assembly

Plexus Charitable Foundation Contributes to Innovation Lab at Michigan Technical University

NEENAH, WI, -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS), a global leader in complex product design, manufacturing, supply chain and aftermarket services, announced today a contribution of $150,000 through the Plexus Charitable Foundation to support Michigan Technical University’s innovative new learning space named the “Plexus Innovation Lab.”. The Plexus Innovation Lab builds...
Port Angeles, WAPeninsula Daily News

Peninsula College to host 59th commencement

PORT ANGELES — Peninsula College will celebrate its 59th commencement with small n-person graduation ceremonies on Friday and Saturday. The college’s nursing students will kick off the weekend with a pinning ceremony and awarding of diplomas at 3 p.m. Friday in the gymnasium at the Port Angeles campus, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd.
EducationStamford Advocate

Rio Salado College and InScribe Partner with Students to Develop Innovative Digital Community

Interactive Spaces Support Student Completion and Promote Inclusive Culture. Rio Salado College and InScribe have partnered to launch a pilot series of innovative digital communities that will allow Rio Salado College’s students to easily connect with their peers, advisors, and faculty to promote engagement and improve outcomes. These interactive spaces were designed in partnership with Rio Salado’s student leaders, incorporating their experience and feedback to ensure that each community is engaging, impactful, and relevant.
Port Angeles, WAPeninsula Daily News

Peninsula College president to retire in a year

PORT ANGELES — Luke Robins, who has led Peninsula College since July 2012, has announced he will retire at the end of 2021-22, which promises to be a busy year for the college. Robins, who will be 65 in January, told the board of trustees that he would retire from...
Collegesnortheastern.edu

Entering into Community College Leadership

Community colleges fill a unique role within the educational landscape today. With more than 940 public community colleges in the U.S., the demand for leaders who understand how to help them succeed is high. If you’re interested in entering community college leadership roles, here’s what you need to know to create a meaningful career in the field.
Collegesdailyrecordnews.com

CWU holds virtual graduation ceremony

Central Washington University didn’t have an in-person graduation in order to keep students and their families safe while the coronavirus pandemic is still active. What the university did instead was have a virtual ceremony in the form of multiple videos posted to the CWU commencement website on Saturday morning. The five ceremonial videos focused on different colleges at the university, business, arts and humanities, education and professional studies, the school of graduate studies and research and the college of sciences. Each video was a different length, all at least an hour, and some ranging to over three.
Jobsatlantic.edu

Director, Student Support Services (Repost)

Position externally funded due to expire on or before August 31, 2025. Position Summary: This position serves as the lead administrator for the Student Support Services grant. Reports to the Senior Director, Center for Student Success. Writes proposal during competition years. Prepares and submits college and federal reports. Administers program...
Miami, FLmdc.edu

MDC Welcomes Inaugural Class of Rising Black Scholars

MDC officially welcomed the inaugural class of its Rising Black Scholars Program in a ceremony on June 15, at the North Campus Conference Center. MDC’s groundbreaking Rising Black Scholars Program promotes academic excellence and equity, providing financial assistance, support services and resources to Black students to ensure their academic success and to foster a sense of belonging and preparedness for continued education or entry into the workforce.
Educationmsu.edu

The Inclusive STEM Teaching Project MOOC

If you are interested in learning how to address our country’s social injustice in your classroom, including in STEM and other disciplines join this six-week online course. In addition to the edX course, CIRTL is hosting synchronous virtual learning communities led by trained facilitators at institutions across the country. Register for this optional course component that deepens reflection and learning of the material and connects you to other learners.
Educationduke.edu

Bass Digital Education Fellows Spotlight Series: Anderson Hagler Provides Guidance for Asynchronous Teaching

The Bass Digital Education Fellowship program is a joint effort by Duke Learning Innovation and the Duke Graduate School that began in 2019. This academic year, the Digital Education program welcomed its second cohort of Bass fellows. These six fellows took part in a year-long fellowship that offers PhD students an opportunity to collaborate on digital projects in partnership with Duke faculty and under the guidance of Learning Innovation.