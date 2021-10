WLPO has once again gained statewide recognition from the Illinois Broadcasters Association. The prestigious organization has announced its finalists for the annual Silver Dome Awards. The WLPO news team, led by News Director Jeremy Aitken, is in the running for several honors for the second consecutive year. Morning Anchor Tom Henson is up for Best Radio Reporter and Best Radio Light Feature, and for his ongoing reporting on last year’s Oglesby Police Department and City Council issues. Starved Rock Media’s Sean Walsh has earned creative kudos. He and Sales Manager Mark Lippert are in the running for the award for Best Radio Non-Humorous Commercial. The Illinois Broadcasters Association says it will announce the winners toward the end of the year.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO