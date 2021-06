The New Jersey Devils traded or cut just about every veteran that was on the roster over the last two seasons. They made six deals that would be considered “sells” in the 2019-20 season, and then Tom Fitzgerald followed his performance by moving Dmitry Kulikov, Kyle Palmieri, and Travis Zajac in two different deals. Zajac hurt the most since he’s been a lifelong Devils player who was considered the main veteran in the locker room. However, things became a little clearer when he said it didn’t make sense for him to be captain before the season. On Monday, he made another comment to reporters that got everyone’s ears perked up.