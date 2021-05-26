ForgeRock Identity Live Sneak Peek

newsbreak-logo
Read Below for an Identity Live Preview from HSBC, Manulife, Mars, Jackson, Swisscom and ForgeRock Partners. ForgeRock Identity Live events are known as the place to get the latest news from ForgeRock and – my favorite – hear inspiring customer and partner stories. The agenda for next month’s ForgeRock Identity Live: Security Edition is impressive. Attendees will learn from a range of speakers, including experts at HSBC, Manulife, Mars, Jackson and Swisscom, and partners like Accenture, Deloitte and PwC.

