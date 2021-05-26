Cancel
Festival

American Legion plans Memorial Day events

By Tyson Juarez The Gazette Record
Saint Maries Gazette-Record
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe American Legion Post 25 plans to honor area veterans this week. The group will host its annual Memorial Day event at the Veteran’s Memorial in Woodlawn Cemetery. The group typically joins together to read the names of fallen veterans as well as give a 21 gun salute in their honor.

