Which Patriots QB will start week 1? Odds for Cam Newton vs. Mac Jones

You only can put so much stock in what takes place during NFL minicamps, but spring practices nonetheless can yield optimism surrounding certain players. Take Josh Uche, for example. The 2020 second-round pick impressed as a rookie last season in limited action and entered New England’s three-day camp as a player to keep an eye on. Not only did the Michigan product shine in pass-rushing situations, but his alignment over the course of camp suggests the Patriots coaching staff has big plans for him in the upcoming season.