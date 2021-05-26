County renovations aim to create additional housing

Benewah County Commissioners have approved an online auction for the Anderson Heights lots in St. Maries. The commissioners met Monday and agreed to list 21 lots for sale on public auction website, publicsurplus.com. Starting bids will range from approximately $13,000 to $38,000 depending on the lot. The $13,000 lot is approximately .26 acres. On average, lot sizes are between .42 and .5 acres in size according to County Assessor Donna Spier. Lot conditions also vary with some being on steep grades or impacted by improper drainage.