Benewah County, ID

County renovations aim to create additional housing

By Lloyd Huff The Gazette Record
Saint Maries Gazette-Record
 15 days ago

Benewah County sent letters to the owners of properties identified for a pilot program that will remove or improve uninhabitable structures to create additional housing. The county has identified approximately 23 properties, so far, that are in violation of county code for the program developed in conjunction with Timber Plus. The program, called The Benewah Incentive Development Program will provide assistance for renovating, rebuilding, or clearing identified lots for sale to a prospective builder.

www.gazetterecord.com
